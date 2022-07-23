Kid Cudi walks off stage after getting hit by bottles, crowd chants Kanye West

Rolling Loud Festival has kicked off in Miami and not in a good way. Much like the past years, the first day of the festival saw some electrifying performances, artists jumping into the crowd and a drama too. Rapper Kid Cudi took the stage in the good mood but stopped his performance after concertgoers started throwing water bottles at him.



Kid, who replaced Kanye West as the headliner, walked off the stage after he got hit in the face multiple times. He was performing his fourth song of the night and got angry when a bottle hit directly to his face.



Several videos of Kid shouting and giving a final warning to the crowd have taken the internet by storm.

The crowd was chanting "Kanye" as Cudi was leaving... cmon manpic.twitter.com/rgCUWHRX5L — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022 ×

“Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f**king thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he can be heard saying, as per Variety.



“Throw one more fucking thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not fucking playing. I’m not fucking playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll fucking leave If I get hit with one more fucking thing, if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.”



While he was shouting at the concertgoers, he was hit by another bottle. That led him to drop the mic and walk down the stage.

Soon after which the crowd started shouting West’s name.



However, Ye was dropped from the headliner's list, days before the festival started. As per the reports, he also made a brief appearance at Lil Durk's performance.



Cudi and Ye have collaborated earlier but things turned sour between them when Kanye slammed Cudi for his friendship with 'SNL' star Pete Davidson, who is Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s love.