Lady Gaga has got plastic surgery, think fans after she appears with plump lips, sharper nose

Did Lady Gaga get plastic surgery? Some fans think so!

After her latest appearance at the Grammys 2022, fans were left confused with what happened to the pop star’s face as she looked very different from what she did previously. Some then suggested on social media that she has gotten surgical alterations to her face.

As quoted in OK! Magazine, a nurse from Neinstein Plastic Surgery in New York City said, "Lady Gaga’s lips while plump look like they have been elevated with a surgical lift. Her nose looks more than contoured and looks to be surgically enhanced. Her cheeks have more volume than normal for her age as we lose volume indicating cheek filler.”

Earlier, a report in Huffington Post claimed that the pop star cum actor admitted she was addicted to facial fillers. Reportedly, she told Howard Stern, "I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections. I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back...Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job.'"

Lady Gaga stunned as ever though as she appeared at the Grammys. She performed at the awards night and gave a soulful tribute to her friend and her 'Love for Sale' collaborator Tony Bennett.

