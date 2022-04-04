What a night! From electrifying performances to soulful tributes: Best moments from Grammys 2022
Grammys night was full of tears, happiness and energetic performances! From Lady Gaga's tribute, BTS' V flirting with the big winner of the night Olivia Rodrigo, to the Ukrainian president's speech, every moment of the night is just hard to forget.
Lady Gaga took the Grammys stage and gave a soulful tribute to her friend and her 'Love for Sale' collaborator Tony Bennett.
Gaga was looking gorgeous in a blue gown gave a stunning performance on her nominated songs 'Love For Sale' and 'Do I Love You.'
(Photograph:AFP)
Special segmant for Ukraine
As it was planned, Grammy will present a special segment but it was a surprise to see Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
He appeared via video call and talked about the crises his country is going through. ''Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway,'' he said in a message.
(Photograph:Twitter)
What BTS V said on Rodrigo's ear
What BTS member V whispered in Olivia Rodrigo's ear is one of the most viral questions on the internet right now.
In part of the BTS James Bond performance, V took a moment to tell her 007 secrets, he sat next to her and told her something that left her in a shock.
A minute sequence quickly becomes the most viral moment of the day and left everyone guessing.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Trevor Noah joke on Oscars slap gate
Will Smith's slap has become the talk of the world and ever since the Oscars night, we have seen different opinions. Now, at the Grammys, Trevor Noah also took a few minutes to take a sly dig at the smith's slap.
During his opening monologue, Noah, who hosted the musical night, said, “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.” He said in a reference to Smith's shocking slap at Chris Rock.
(Photograph:Twitter)
BTS' electrifying performance
A wonderful moment for all the BTS Army worldwide for sure, who saw the group performing after a long time.
All the seven members of the group were looked phenomenal in their James Bond look and the way they gave an electrifying performance on their nominated song 'Butter', will surely melt your heart!