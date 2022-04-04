What a night! From electrifying performances to soulful tributes: Best moments from Grammys 2022

What BTS V said on Rodrigo's ear

What BTS member V whispered in Olivia Rodrigo's ear is one of the most viral questions on the internet right now.

In part of the BTS James Bond performance, V took a moment to tell her 007 secrets, he sat next to her and told her something that left her in a shock.

A minute sequence quickly becomes the most viral moment of the day and left everyone guessing.

(Photograph:Twitter)