Kid Cudi and Kanye West are friends again? Former clarifies

What’s brewing between Kid Cudi and Kanye West? The former took to social media to share his thoughts on the status of his relationship with the rapper. This comes at a time when he is ready with his work that was in collaboration with Pusha T.

Pusha T unveiled the tracklist for the new album called ‘It’s Almost Dry’ and it features a collaboration with Kanye West. So naturally fans were left wondering what was happening between Kid Cudi and Kanye West.

Kid Cudi and Kanye West had fallen out after the former had a divorce. On his standing with Kanye, Kid Cudi said, "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man.”

Also read: How is Elon Musk connected to the Johnny Depp- Amber Heard defamation case?

However, “He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye,” he added.