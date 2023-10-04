Lady Gaga escapes $500,000 payment in lawsuit by dognapper's associate. Details here

Superior Court Judge Holly J Fujie has dismissed Jennifer McBride's lawsuit against pop superstar Lady Gaga on Monday, effectively shutting down her claim to a $500,000 reward for returning the singer's stolen French bulldogs in 2021. McBride had also sought an additional $1.5 million in damages, citing emotional distress.

The case had its origins in a troubling incident in which Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was brutally assaulted during the theft of her beloved pets. McBride, 53, later pleaded no contest to charges of receiving stolen property, revealing that she had come across the dogs tied to a pole and inquired about the reward Lady Gaga had offered for their safe return.

During the investigation, it was discovered that McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the men accused of attacking Fischer. Subsequently, she was arrested in connection with the case.

McBride initially filed a lawsuit related to the reward, but Judge Fujie allowed her 20 days to submit an amended complaint. Despite her efforts, the judge ultimately ruled against McBride, stating that she had "unclean hands" when attempting to claim the $500,000 reward.

McBride contended that Lady Gaga had promised the substantial reward with "no questions asked." However, Judge Fujie cited the legal principle that "no one can take advantage of his own wrong." She elaborated, explaining that the "unclean hands doctrine demands that a plaintiff act fairly in the matter for which he seeks a remedy."

In her amended complaint, McBride asserted that she had no involvement in the theft of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and claimed her actions were solely to protect the animals and ensure their safe return. Nevertheless, Judge Fujie noted that McBride did not deny being aware that the dogs were stolen when she attempted to claim the reward.

The ruling ultimately concluded that McBride's stated motivation did not absolve her of guilt, as she had admitted to receiving the stolen bulldogs with knowledge of their illicit origin. Judge Fujie firmly asserted that McBride's "unclean hands" precluded her from profiting from her actions.

In a brief proceeding that lasted less than 10 minutes, the judge effectively put an end to Jennifer McBride's legal pursuit of Lady Gaga's reward money, signaling a decisive victory for the Grammy-winning artist.

