Laapataa Ladies: Trailer of Kiran Rao directorial to be played with Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Kiran Rao is returning to the direction with the much-awaited Laapataa Ladies. Since the announcement of the film was made, the excitement among the fans and the audiences has been palpable, and the anticipation has reached a high level with the teaser of the film.



The teaser has left everyone impressed with a glimpse into the uproarious comedy adventure of the film's world, featuring the promising lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel.

Ever since the release of the teaser, the masses have been waiting for the trailer of the film to come out, and in an exciting development, it is being learned that the trailer of Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, will be attached exclusively to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama Fighter.

Aamir Khan Productions' films are always known for big screen experience, and keeping this in mind, director Kiran Rao has decided to screen the trailer of the film with Fighter so that the masses can get to experience the world of the film on the big screen.