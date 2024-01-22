Berlinale 2024: Cillian Murphy's Irish drama to open; full lineup out

The Berlin Film Festival 2024 is out with its lineup. Some of the films that find a place in this year’s lineup are Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios’s English-language feature debut La Concina, German director Andreas Dresen’s From Hilde with Love and more.

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival unveiled its full lineup at its official press conference in the House of World Cultures in Berlin.

Berlinale managing director Mariëtte Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian presented the films that will compete for this year’s Golden and Silver Bears both in the competition and encounters sections.

Among others in the lineup include Berlin regulars like Olivier Assayas’ Suspended Time, Russian documentarian Victor Kossakovsky’ Architecton, and Mati Diop’s documentary Dahomey which will compete for this year’s Golden Bear.

We will also get to see Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy open the 74th Berlinale on February 15 with the Irish drama Small Things Like These from director Tim Mielants. Murphy will be seen playing a man living in 1980s Ireland who discovers the shocking abuse taking place in “Magdalene laundries”, asylums run by the Roman Catholic Church for “fallen women.”

The full lineup for the 74th Berlinale:

COMPETITION

Small Things Like These by Tim Mielants (Opening Night Film)

Another End by Piero Messina

Architecton by Victor Kossakovsky

Black Tea by Abderrahmane Sissako

La Cocina by Alonso Ruizpalacios

Dahomey by Mati Diop

A Different Man by Aaron Schimberg

L’Empire (The Empire) by Bruno Dumont

Gloria! by Margherita Vicario

Hors du temps (Suspended Time) by Olivier Assayas

In Liebe, Eure Hilde (From Hilde, With Love) by Andreas Dresen

Keyke mahboobe man (My Favourite Cake) by Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam

Langue Etrangere by Claire Burger

Me el Ain (Who Do I Belong to) by Meryam Joobeur

Pepe by Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias

Shambhala by Min Bahadur Bham

Sterben by Matthias Glasner

Des Teufels Bad (The Devil’s Bath) by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

Vogter (Sons) by Gustav Moller

Yeohaengjaui pilyo (A Traveler’s Needs) by Hong Sangsoo

ENCOUNTERS

Arcadia by Yorgos Zois

Cidade; Campo by Juliana Rojas

Demba by Mamadou Dia

Direct Action by Guillaume Cailleau and Ben Russell

Dormir de olhos abertos (Sleep With Your Eyes Open) by Nele Wohlatz

The Fable by Raam Reddy

Une famille (A Family) by Christine Angot

Favoriten by Ruth Beckermann

Ivo by Eva Trobisch

Khamyazeye bozorg (The Great Yawn) by Aliyar Rasti

Kong fang jian li de nv ren (Some Rain Must Fall) by Qiu Yang

Maos no fogo (Hands in the Fire) by Margarida Gil

Matt and Mara by Kazik Radwanski

Through the Graves the Wind Is Blowing by Travis Wilkerson

Tu me abrasas (You Burn Me) by Matias Pineiro

2024 Berlinale Sidebar Lineups (Previously Announced)

Panorama

Afterwar

by Birgitte Stærmose

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Alle die Du bist (Every You Every Me)

by Michael Fetter Nathansky

Germany / Spain 2024

Panorama | World premiere

All Shall Be Well

by Ray Yeung

Hong Kong, China 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Andrea lässt sich scheiden (Andrea Gets a Divorce)

by Josef Hader

Austria 2024

Panorama | World premiere

À quand l’Afrique? (Which Way Africa?)

by David-Pierre Fila

Republic of the Congo / Angola / Cameroon 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Baldiga – Entsichertes Herz (Baldiga – Unlocked Heart)

by Markus Stein

Germany 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Betânia

by Marcelo Botta

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

Between the Temples

by Nathan Silver

Panorama | International premiere

A Bit of a Stranger

by Svitlana Lishchynska

Ukraine 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Crossing

by Levan Akin

Sweden / Denmark / France / Turkey / Georgia 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries)

by Lân Phạm Ngọc

Vietnam / Philippines / France / Singapore / Norway 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

Diaries from Lebanon

by Myriam El Hajj

Lebanon / France / Qatar / Saudi Arabia 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Faruk

by Aslı Özge

Germany / Turkey / France 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Les gens d’à côté (My New Friends)

by André Téchiné

France 2024

Panorama | World premiere

I Saw the TV Glow

by Jane Schoenbrun

USA 2024

Panorama | International premiere

Janet Planet

by Annie Baker

Panorama | International premiere | Debut film

Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (I’m Not Everything I Want to Be)

by Klára Tasovská

Czechia / Slovakia / Austria 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Jia ting jian shi (Brief History of a Family)

by Lin Jianjie

People’s Republic of China / France / Denmark / Qatar 2024

Panorama | European premiere | Debut film

Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Memories of a Burning Body)

by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss

Costa Rica / Spain 2024

Panorama | World premiere

No Other Land

by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Palestine / Norway 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

The Outrun

by Nora Fingscheidt

United Kingdom / Germany 2024

Panorama | European premiere

Les Paradis de Diane (Paradises of Diane)

by Carmen Jaquier, Jan Gassmann

Switzerland 2024

Panorama | International premiere

Pendant ce temps sur Terre (Meanwhile on Earth)

by Jérémy Clapin

France 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Sayyareye dozdide shodeye man (My Stolen Planet)

by Farahnaz Sharifi

Germany / Iran 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Sex

by Dag Johan Haugerud

Norway 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Teaches of Peaches

by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer

Germany 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Tongo Saa (Rising Up at Night)

by Nelson Makengo

Democratic Republic of the Congo / Belgium / Germany / Burkina Faso / Qatar 2024

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Verbrannte Erde (Scorched Earth)

by Thomas Arslan

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere

The Visitor

by Bruce LaBruce

United Kingdom 2024

Panorama | World premiere

Yo vi tres luces negras (I Saw Three Black Lights)

by Santiago Lozano Álvarez

Colombia / Mexico / France / Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

Zeit Verbrechen 1: Dezember

by Mariko Minoguchi

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

Zeit Verbrechen 2: Der Panther

by Jan Bonny

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

Zeit Verbrechen 3: Deine Brüder

by Helene Hegemann

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

Zeit Verbrechen 4: Love by Proxy

by Faraz Shariat

Germany 2024

Panorama | World premiere | Series

Generation

Comme le feu (Who by Fire)

by Philippe Lesage

Canada / France 2024

Generation 14plus | World premiere

Disco Afrika: une histoire malgache (Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story)

by Luck Razanajaona

France / Madagascar / Germany / Mauritius / South Africa / Qatar 2023

Generation 14plus | European premiere | Debut film

Ellbogen (Elbow)

by Aslı Özarslan | with Melia Kara, Doğa Gürer, Jale Arikan, Haydar Şahin, Orhan Kiliç

Germany / Turkey / France 2024

Generation 14plus | World premiere

Fox and Hare Save the Forest (Fuchs und Hase retten den Wald)

by Mascha Halberstad

Netherlands / Belgium / Luxembourg 2024

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation

Huling Palabas (Fin)

by Ryan Machado

Philippines 2023

Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film

It’s Okay!

by Kim Hye-young

South Korea 2023

Generation Kplus | International premiere | Debut film

Last Swim

by Sasha Nathwani

United Kingdom 2024

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film

Maydegol

by Sarvnaz Alambeigi

Iran / Germany / France 2024

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Documentary Form

Quell’estate con Irène (My Summer with Irène)

by Carlo Sironi

Italy / France 2024

Generation 14plus | World premiere

Raíz (Through Rocks and Clouds)

by Franco García Becerra

Peru / Chile 2024

Generation Kplus | World premiere

Reinas

by Klaudia Reynicke

Switzerland / Peru / Spain 2024

Generation Kplus | European premiere

Sieger Sein (Winners)

by Soleen Yusef

Germany 2024

Generation Kplus | World premiere

Los tonos mayores (The Major Tones)

by Ingrid Pokropek

Argentina / Spain 2023

Generation Kplus | International premiere | Debut film

Xiao Ban Jie (The Great Phuket)

by Liu Yaonan

France / Hong Kong, China / Germany / Belgium 2024

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film

Young Hearts

by Anthony Schatteman

Belgium / Netherlands 2024

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Debut film

Forum

Art Education

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1976

Forum Special

Baroque Statues

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1970

Forum Special

Il cassetto segreto (The Secret Drawer)

by Costanza Quatriglio

Italy / Switzerland 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Chairs

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1971

Forum Special

Chroniques fidèles survenues au siècle dernier à l’hôpital psychiatrique Blida-Joinville, au temps où le Docteur Frantz Fanon était chef de la cinquième division entre 1953 et 1956 (True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, When Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward Between 1953 and 1956)

by Abdenour Zahzah

Algeria / France 2024

Forum | World premiere

Couples

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1972

Forum Special

Deda-Shvili an rame ar aris arasodes bolomde bneli (Mother and Daughter, or the Night is Never Complete)

by Lana Gogoberidze

Georgia / France 2023

Forum Special | International premiere | Documentary Form

Diese Tage in Terezín (Those Days in Terezín)

by Sibylle Schönemann

Germany / Czechia 1997

Forum Special | Documentary Form

Doesarananeun moksori / Yomigaeru Koe (Voices of the Silenced)

by Park Soo-nam, Park Maeui

Japan / South Korea 2023

Forum Special | International premiere | Documentary Form

Encounter

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1970

Forum Special

Gokogu no Neko (The Cats of Gokogu Shrine)

by Kazuhiro Soda

Japan 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Henry Fonda for President

by Alexander Horwath

Austria / Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

La hojarasca (The Undergrowth)

by Macu Machín

Spain 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Holy Week

by Andrei Cohn

Romania / Switzerland 2024

Forum | World premiere

L’ homme-vertige (L’ homme-vertige: Tales of a City)

by Malaury Eloi Paisley

France 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

The Human Hibernation

by Anna Cornudella

Spain 2024

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Ihre ergebenste Fräulein (Well Ordered Nature)

by Eva C. Heldmann

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Intercepted

by Oksana Karpovych

Canada / France / Ukraine 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

In the Belly of a Tiger

by Siddartha Jatla

Forum | World premiere

Iris

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1971

Forum Special

Kaddu Beykat (Letter From My Village)

by Safi Faye

Senegal 1975

Forum Special | Documentary Form

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

by Vinothraj PS | with Soori Muthuchamy, Anna Ben

India 2024

Forum | World premiere

Maria Lassnig Kantate (The Ballad of Maria Lassnig)

by Maria Lassnig, Hubert Sielecki

Austria 1992

Forum Special

Marijas klusums (Maria’s Silence)

by Dāvis Sīmanis | with Olga Šepicka, Artūrs Skrastiņš, Vilis Daudziņš, Ģirts Ķesteris, Inese Kučinska

Latvia / Lithuania 2024

Forum | World premiere

Mit einem Tiger schlafen (Sleeping With a Tiger)

by Anja Salomonowitz

Austria 2024

Forum | World premiere

As noites ainda cheiram á pôlvora (The Nights Still Smell of Gunpowder)

by Inadelso Cossa

Mozambique / Germany / France / Portugal / Netherlands / Norway 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Oasis

by Tamara Uribe, Felipe Morgado

Chile 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film | A film by MAFI Collective

Oasis of Now

by Chee Sum Chia

Malaysia / Singapore / France 2023

Forum | European premiere | Debut film

Palmistry

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1973

Forum Special

Pa-myo (Exhuma)

by Jang Jae-hyun

South Korea 2024

Forum | World premiere

La piel en primavera (Skin in Spring)

by Yennifer Uribe Alzate

Colombia / Chile 2024

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Reas

by Lola Arias

Argentina / Germany / Switzerland 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Redaktsiya (The Editorial Office)

by Roman Bondarchuk

Ukraine / Germany / Slovakia / Czechia 2024

Forum | World premiere

Reproduktion (Reproduction)

by Katharina Pethke

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Republic

by Jin Jiang

Singapore / People’s Republic of China 2023

Forum | European premiere | Documentary Form

Resonance Spiral

by Marinho de Pina, Filipa César

Portugal / Guinea-Bissau / Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Selfportrait

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1971

Forum Special

Shahid

by Narges Kalhor

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere

Shapes

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1972

Forum Special

Spuren von Bewegung vor dem Eis (Traces of Movement Before the Ice)

by René Frölke

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Techqua Ikachi, Land – mein Leben (Techqua Ikachi, Land – My Life)

by Anka Schmid, James Danaqyumptewa, Agnes Barmettler

Federal Republic of Germany (historical) / Switzerland 1989

Forum Special

Der unsichtbare Zoo (The Invisible Zoo)

by Romuald Karmakar

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Was hast du gestern geträumt, Parajanov? (What Did You Dream Last Night, Parajanov?)

by Faraz Fesharaki

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

The Wrong Movie

by Keren Cytter

USA / Belgium 2024

Forum | World premiere