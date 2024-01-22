LIVE TV
Berlinale 2024: Cillian Murphy's Irish drama to open; full lineup out

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)
The jury is out! The 74th Berlinale unveiled its competition lineup for the year. 

The Berlin Film Festival 2024 is out with its lineup. Some of the films that find a place in this year’s lineup are Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios’s English-language feature debut La Concina, German director Andreas Dresen’s From Hilde with Love and more. 

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival unveiled its full lineup at its official press conference in the House of World Cultures in Berlin. 

Berlinale managing director Mariëtte Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian presented the films that will compete for this year’s Golden and Silver Bears both in the competition and encounters sections.

Among others in the lineup include Berlin regulars like Olivier Assayas’ Suspended Time, Russian documentarian Victor Kossakovsky’ Architecton, and Mati Diop’s documentary Dahomey which will compete for this year’s Golden Bear. 

We will also get to see Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy open the 74th Berlinale on February 15 with the Irish drama Small Things Like These from director Tim Mielants. Murphy will be seen playing a man living in 1980s Ireland who discovers the shocking abuse taking place in “Magdalene laundries”, asylums run by the Roman Catholic Church for “fallen women.”

The full lineup for the 74th Berlinale:

COMPETITION

Small Things Like These by Tim Mielants (Opening Night Film)

Another End by Piero Messina

Architecton by Victor Kossakovsky

Black Tea by Abderrahmane Sissako

La Cocina by Alonso Ruizpalacios

Dahomey by Mati Diop

A Different Man by Aaron Schimberg

L’Empire (The Empire) by Bruno Dumont

Gloria! by Margherita Vicario

Hors du temps (Suspended Time) by Olivier Assayas

In Liebe, Eure Hilde (From Hilde, With Love) by Andreas Dresen

Keyke mahboobe man (My Favourite Cake) by Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam

Langue Etrangere by Claire Burger

Me el Ain (Who Do I Belong to) by Meryam Joobeur

Pepe by Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias

Shambhala by Min Bahadur Bham

Sterben by Matthias Glasner

Des Teufels Bad (The Devil’s Bath) by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

Vogter (Sons) by Gustav Moller

Yeohaengjaui pilyo (A Traveler’s Needs) by Hong Sangsoo

ENCOUNTERS

Arcadia by Yorgos Zois

Cidade; Campo by Juliana Rojas

Demba by Mamadou Dia

Direct Action by Guillaume Cailleau and Ben Russell

Dormir de olhos abertos (Sleep With Your Eyes Open) by Nele Wohlatz

The Fable by Raam Reddy

Une famille (A Family) by Christine Angot

Favoriten by Ruth Beckermann

Ivo by Eva Trobisch

Khamyazeye bozorg (The Great Yawn) by Aliyar Rasti

Kong fang jian li de nv ren (Some Rain Must Fall) by Qiu Yang

Maos no fogo (Hands in the Fire) by Margarida Gil

Matt and Mara by Kazik Radwanski

Through the Graves the Wind Is Blowing by Travis Wilkerson

Tu me abrasas (You Burn Me) by Matias Pineiro

2024 Berlinale Sidebar Lineups (Previously Announced)

Panorama

Afterwar
by Birgitte Stærmose
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Alle die Du bist (Every You Every Me)
by Michael Fetter Nathansky
Germany / Spain 2024
Panorama | World premiere

All Shall Be Well
by Ray Yeung
Hong Kong, China 2024
Panorama | World premiere

Andrea lässt sich scheiden (Andrea Gets a Divorce)
by Josef Hader
Austria 2024
Panorama | World premiere

À quand l’Afrique? (Which Way Africa?)
by David-Pierre Fila
Republic of the Congo / Angola / Cameroon 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Baldiga – Entsichertes Herz (Baldiga – Unlocked Heart)
by Markus Stein
Germany 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Betânia
by Marcelo Botta
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

Between the Temples
by Nathan Silver
Panorama | International premiere

A Bit of a Stranger
by Svitlana Lishchynska
Ukraine 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Crossing
by Levan Akin
Sweden / Denmark / France / Turkey / Georgia 2024
Panorama | World premiere

Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries)
by Lân Phạm Ngọc
Vietnam / Philippines / France / Singapore / Norway 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

Diaries from Lebanon
by Myriam El Hajj
Lebanon / France / Qatar / Saudi Arabia 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Faruk
by Aslı Özge
Germany / Turkey / France 2024
Panorama | World premiere

Les gens d’à côté (My New Friends)
by André Téchiné
France 2024
Panorama | World premiere

I Saw the TV Glow
by Jane Schoenbrun
USA 2024
Panorama | International premiere

Janet Planet
by Annie Baker
Panorama | International premiere | Debut film

Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (I’m Not Everything I Want to Be)
by Klára Tasovská
Czechia / Slovakia / Austria 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Jia ting jian shi (Brief History of a Family)
by Lin Jianjie
People’s Republic of China / France / Denmark / Qatar 2024
Panorama | European premiere | Debut film

Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Memories of a Burning Body)
by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss
Costa Rica / Spain 2024
Panorama | World premiere

No Other Land
by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Palestine / Norway 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

The Outrun
by Nora Fingscheidt
United Kingdom / Germany 2024
Panorama | European premiere

Les Paradis de Diane (Paradises of Diane)
by Carmen Jaquier, Jan Gassmann
Switzerland 2024
Panorama | International premiere

Pendant ce temps sur Terre (Meanwhile on Earth)
by Jérémy Clapin
France 2024
Panorama | World premiere

Sayyareye dozdide shodeye man (My Stolen Planet)
by Farahnaz Sharifi
Germany / Iran 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Sex
by Dag Johan Haugerud
Norway 2024
Panorama | World premiere

Teaches of Peaches
by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer
Germany 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form

Tongo Saa (Rising Up at Night)
by Nelson Makengo
Democratic Republic of the Congo / Belgium / Germany / Burkina Faso / Qatar 2024
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Verbrannte Erde (Scorched Earth)
by Thomas Arslan
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere

The Visitor
by Bruce LaBruce
United Kingdom 2024
Panorama | World premiere

Yo vi tres luces negras (I Saw Three Black Lights)
by Santiago Lozano Álvarez
Colombia / Mexico / France / Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

Zeit Verbrechen 1: Dezember
by Mariko Minoguchi
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series

Zeit Verbrechen 2: Der Panther
by Jan Bonny
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series

Zeit Verbrechen 3: Deine Brüder
by Helene Hegemann
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series

Zeit Verbrechen 4: Love by Proxy
by Faraz Shariat
Germany 2024
Panorama | World premiere | Series

Generation

Comme le feu (Who by Fire)
by Philippe Lesage
Canada / France 2024
Generation 14plus | World premiere

Disco Afrika: une histoire malgache (Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story)
by Luck Razanajaona
France / Madagascar / Germany / Mauritius / South Africa / Qatar 2023
Generation 14plus | European premiere | Debut film

Ellbogen (Elbow)
by Aslı Özarslan | with Melia Kara, Doğa Gürer, Jale Arikan, Haydar Şahin, Orhan Kiliç
Germany / Turkey / France 2024
Generation 14plus | World premiere

Fox and Hare Save the Forest (Fuchs und Hase retten den Wald)
by Mascha Halberstad
Netherlands / Belgium / Luxembourg 2024
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation

Huling Palabas (Fin)
by Ryan Machado
Philippines 2023
Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film

It’s Okay!
by Kim Hye-young
South Korea 2023
Generation Kplus | International premiere | Debut film

Last Swim
by Sasha Nathwani
United Kingdom 2024
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film

Maydegol
by Sarvnaz Alambeigi
Iran / Germany / France 2024
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Documentary Form

Quell’estate con Irène (My Summer with Irène)
by Carlo Sironi
Italy / France 2024
Generation 14plus | World premiere

Raíz (Through Rocks and Clouds)
by Franco García Becerra
Peru / Chile 2024
Generation Kplus | World premiere

Reinas
by Klaudia Reynicke
Switzerland / Peru / Spain 2024
Generation Kplus | European premiere

Sieger Sein (Winners)
by Soleen Yusef
Germany 2024
Generation Kplus | World premiere

Los tonos mayores (The Major Tones)
by Ingrid Pokropek
Argentina / Spain 2023
Generation Kplus | International premiere | Debut film

Xiao Ban Jie (The Great Phuket)
by Liu Yaonan
France / Hong Kong, China / Germany / Belgium 2024
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film

Young Hearts
by Anthony Schatteman
Belgium / Netherlands 2024
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Debut film

Forum

Art Education
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1976
Forum Special

Baroque Statues
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1970
Forum Special

Il cassetto segreto (The Secret Drawer)
by Costanza Quatriglio
Italy / Switzerland 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Chairs
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1971
Forum Special

Chroniques fidèles survenues au siècle dernier à l’hôpital psychiatrique Blida-Joinville, au temps où le Docteur Frantz Fanon était chef de la cinquième division entre 1953 et 1956 (True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, When Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward Between 1953 and 1956)
by Abdenour Zahzah
Algeria / France 2024
Forum | World premiere

Couples
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1972
Forum Special

Deda-Shvili an rame ar aris arasodes bolomde bneli (Mother and Daughter, or the Night is Never Complete)
by Lana Gogoberidze
Georgia / France 2023
Forum Special | International premiere | Documentary Form

Diese Tage in Terezín (Those Days in Terezín)
by Sibylle Schönemann
Germany / Czechia 1997
Forum Special | Documentary Form

Doesarananeun moksori / Yomigaeru Koe (Voices of the Silenced)
by Park Soo-nam, Park Maeui
Japan / South Korea 2023
Forum Special | International premiere | Documentary Form

Encounter
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1970
Forum Special

Gokogu no Neko (The Cats of Gokogu Shrine)
by Kazuhiro Soda
Japan 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Henry Fonda for President
by Alexander Horwath
Austria / Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

La hojarasca (The Undergrowth)
by Macu Machín
Spain 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Holy Week
by Andrei Cohn
Romania / Switzerland 2024
Forum | World premiere

L’ homme-vertige (L’ homme-vertige: Tales of a City)
by Malaury Eloi Paisley
France 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

The Human Hibernation
by Anna Cornudella
Spain 2024
Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Ihre ergebenste Fräulein (Well Ordered Nature)
by Eva C. Heldmann
Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Intercepted
by Oksana Karpovych
Canada / France / Ukraine 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

In the Belly of a Tiger
by Siddartha Jatla
Forum | World premiere

Iris
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1971
Forum Special

Kaddu Beykat (Letter From My Village)
by Safi Faye
Senegal 1975
Forum Special | Documentary Form

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)
by Vinothraj PS | with Soori Muthuchamy, Anna Ben
India 2024
Forum | World premiere

Maria Lassnig Kantate (The Ballad of Maria Lassnig)
by Maria Lassnig, Hubert Sielecki
Austria 1992
Forum Special

Marijas klusums (Maria’s Silence)
by Dāvis Sīmanis | with Olga Šepicka, Artūrs Skrastiņš, Vilis Daudziņš, Ģirts Ķesteris, Inese Kučinska
Latvia / Lithuania 2024
Forum | World premiere

Mit einem Tiger schlafen (Sleeping With a Tiger)
by Anja Salomonowitz
Austria 2024
Forum | World premiere

As noites ainda cheiram á pôlvora (The Nights Still Smell of Gunpowder)
by Inadelso Cossa
Mozambique / Germany / France / Portugal / Netherlands / Norway 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Oasis
by Tamara Uribe, Felipe Morgado
Chile 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film | A film by MAFI Collective

Oasis of Now
by Chee Sum Chia
Malaysia / Singapore / France 2023
Forum | European premiere | Debut film

Palmistry
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1973
Forum Special

Pa-myo (Exhuma)
by Jang Jae-hyun
South Korea 2024
Forum | World premiere

La piel en primavera (Skin in Spring)
by Yennifer Uribe Alzate
Colombia / Chile 2024
Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Reas
by Lola Arias
Argentina / Germany / Switzerland 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Redaktsiya (The Editorial Office)
by Roman Bondarchuk
Ukraine / Germany / Slovakia / Czechia 2024
Forum | World premiere

Reproduktion (Reproduction)
by Katharina Pethke
Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Republic
by Jin Jiang
Singapore / People’s Republic of China 2023
Forum | European premiere | Documentary Form

Resonance Spiral
by Marinho de Pina, Filipa César
Portugal / Guinea-Bissau / Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Selfportrait
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1971
Forum Special

Shahid
by Narges Kalhor
Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere

Shapes
by Maria Lassnig
Austria / USA 1972
Forum Special

Spuren von Bewegung vor dem Eis (Traces of Movement Before the Ice)
by René Frölke
Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Techqua Ikachi, Land – mein Leben (Techqua Ikachi, Land – My Life)
by Anka Schmid, James Danaqyumptewa, Agnes Barmettler
Federal Republic of Germany (historical) / Switzerland 1989
Forum Special

Der unsichtbare Zoo (The Invisible Zoo)
by Romuald Karmakar
Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Was hast du gestern geträumt, Parajanov? (What Did You Dream Last Night, Parajanov?)
by Faraz Fesharaki
Germany 2024
Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

The Wrong Movie
by Keren Cytter
USA / Belgium 2024
Forum | World premiere

Yoake no subete (All the Long Nights)
by Shô Miyake
Japan 2024
Forum | International premiere

