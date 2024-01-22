Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon have been "texting" each other about Big Little Lies S3

Big Little Lies is coming with season 3 as actor Nicole Kidman confirmed to Variety that she has constantly been messaging castmate Reese Witherspoon about it. Nicole Kidman attended the premiere of her new series Expats as she discussed Big Little Lies season 3.

Speaking to Variety on what's happening with Big Little Lies, the actress said, “We’re at work on it. She also said that she and Reese Witherspoon are “texting every day” about the third season.

She added, “And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it.”

When asked for more details, Nicole laughed it off and said, “We can’t say anything more. We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.”

Earlier, Reese had confirmed that a new season for Big Little Lies was in the making.

Reportedly, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have been in touch with Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.