Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon have been "texting" each other about Big Little Lies S3
While promoting her new series Expats, Nicole Kidman revealed that a new season for Big Little Lies is on the way.
Big Little Lies is coming with season 3 as actor Nicole Kidman confirmed to Variety that she has constantly been messaging castmate Reese Witherspoon about it. Nicole Kidman attended the premiere of her new series Expats as she discussed Big Little Lies season 3.
Speaking to Variety on what's happening with Big Little Lies, the actress said, “We’re at work on it. She also said that she and Reese Witherspoon are “texting every day” about the third season.
She added, “And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it.”
When asked for more details, Nicole laughed it off and said, “We can’t say anything more. We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.”
Earlier, Reese had confirmed that a new season for Big Little Lies was in the making.
Reportedly, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have been in touch with Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.
Meanwhile, Expats is a six-part limited series for Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lulu Wang and based on the best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee, the show stars Kidman along with Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston. The script centers around women living in Hong Kong in 2014 whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. It will premiere on Prime Video on January 26.