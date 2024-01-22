LIVE TV
Naomi Campbell turns showstopper for Balmain's menswear collection, see her futuristic look

Jan 22, 2024
Naomi Campbell Photograph:(AFP)
Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads at the Balmain's men's Fall/Winter 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Campbell was the only woman to walk the runway at the show on Saturday.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads at the Balmain's men's Fall/Winter 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Campbell was the only woman to walk the runway at the show on Saturday. The 53-year-old model closed the show wearing a futuristic and dramatic look. 

Campbell walked the ramp in an eye-catching gold headpiece that ran vertically down her face, along with a large sculptural piece positioned on the front of her body. The golden ornament, which appeared to connect to a belt around her waist, featured a bouquet of metallic flowers held by a pair of hands.

The statement piece partially obscured the rest of her outfit, which included black pants and a tan top with a plunging neckline. An oversized camel-colored coat was draped over Campbell's shoulders. The collection was designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. 

Campbell kicked off 2024 earlier this month by celebrating fellow '90s supermodel Christy Turlington in a tribute post on Instagram for her birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO My BFF my 1st room mate ever, chosen family of 37 years .. @cturlington!!” Campbell wrote in the post's caption.

“#QUEEN One of the Most beautiful in the world inside and out, intelligent, hardworking, loyal, caring and Kind.. always consistent, SO PROUD OF ALL THE GREAT WORK YOU DO @everymomcounts SAVING MOTHERS AND BABIES FROM MATERNAL MORTALITY," she added. Campbell's post also had a series of of the pair- some recent photos and some throwback shots of their most iconic modeling shoots from the '90s.

