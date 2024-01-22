Naomi Campbell turns showstopper for Balmain's menswear collection, see her futuristic look
Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads at the Balmain's men's Fall/Winter 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Campbell was the only woman to walk the runway at the show on Saturday. The 53-year-old model closed the show wearing a futuristic and dramatic look.
Campbell walked the ramp in an eye-catching gold headpiece that ran vertically down her face, along with a large sculptural piece positioned on the front of her body. The golden ornament, which appeared to connect to a belt around her waist, featured a bouquet of metallic flowers held by a pair of hands.
The statement piece partially obscured the rest of her outfit, which included black pants and a tan top with a plunging neckline. An oversized camel-colored coat was draped over Campbell's shoulders. The collection was designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.
Naomi Campbell for @Balmain ✨ pic.twitter.com/yBPFizBbAu— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 21, 2024
Campbell kicked off 2024 earlier this month by celebrating fellow '90s supermodel Christy Turlington in a tribute post on Instagram for her birthday.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO My BFF my 1st room mate ever, chosen family of 37 years .. @cturlington!!” Campbell wrote in the post's caption.
“#QUEEN One of the Most beautiful in the world inside and out, intelligent, hardworking, loyal, caring and Kind.. always consistent, SO PROUD OF ALL THE GREAT WORK YOU DO @everymomcounts SAVING MOTHERS AND BABIES FROM MATERNAL MORTALITY," she added. Campbell's post also had a series of of the pair- some recent photos and some throwback shots of their most iconic modeling shoots from the '90s.