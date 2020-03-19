Kylie Jenner on dealing with coronavirus: My pregnancy prepared me for this

Remember when Kylie Jenner disappeared from the social circuits when she was pregnant in 2017 that led to most speculating that she was indeed hiding something -- she is now talking about how that experience has helped her to cope with situations that need self isolation like the coronavirus outbreak.

As she spent her time during pregnancy holed up in her California home, Kylie revealed that it has prepared her more than ever to self quarantine amid the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kylie said, "Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine. In another, she wrote, “I'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this i didn't leave the house for months."

"We got this," she wrote with a heart emoji in another story.

Check out some of her pictures from home here:

