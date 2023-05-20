Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K makes her Cannes red carpet debut - See pics

Shannon K made headlines as she was gearing up for her much-awaited Cannes debut and what's more, is that this promising actress has already created waves in Hollywood and caught the eye of big producers. The biggest film festival of Cannes has begun and Shannon K has attended the premiere of Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny. She was the only Indian alongside Aishwarya Rai invited to the premiere of the movie.

Shannon K, with a wide smile, says, "It feels incredible but honestly I was super nervous to walk the Cannes red carpet! So happy to be invited for the legendary Harrison Ford’s movie Premiere. It feels surreal that I was posing at the same time as Mr Ford was on the carpet! You know those moments you cannot put into words but are extremely special for you? This was one of them.”

For the unversed, Shannon was exclusively invited for this movie screening by the Cannes Film Festival which is all set to release on June 30th across cinemas. This film is directed by James Mangold and stars Harrison Ford who's been a promising face for four continuous hits and this marks the fifth one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon K 🧿 (@shannonksinger) × Aishwarya Rai is a popular actress who attended the Cannes Film Festival this year, as the global star does almost every year.

