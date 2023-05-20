The Flash featurette hypes return of Michael Keaton's Batman. Watch

A new featurette from the upcoming DC movie The Flash is out. It is centred around the much-hyped return of 71-year-old Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. Since the Andy Muschietti directorial deals with the multiverse, it can have multiple realities intertwining and one presumes the timeline where Ezra Miller's titular speedster superhero resides collides Keaton Batman's. The featurette has interviews from Muschietti, his sister Barbara, and Sasha Calle, who is essaying the role of Kara Zor-El or Supergirl. You can see the featurette below. Michael Shannon reprises the role of General Zod. Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue also star.

The Flash and a long road to release The Flash has had a long and difficult road towards its release. It has been in development in one form or another since 2014, and has experienced a revolving door of writers and filmmakers over the years before Andy Muschietti joined. And even after the film was shot, Warner Bros at one moment considered scrapping the project, thanks to the erratic behaviour of the main star Ezra Miller. They have had numerous run-ins with the law in the last couple of years. Even the lockdown induced by COVID-19 did not deter them as they were involved in a spate of incidents around the globe and many of which were violent in nature.

What is The Flash all about? The Flash has Barry Allen (aka the Flash) trying to bring back his dead mother, but he inadvertently makes parallel realities collide. Sasha Calle joins DCU as Supergirl. Michael Shannon reprises the role of General Zod. Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue also star. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store. Early reactions While the film is yet to screen for the general public, it has been seen by many bigwigs, including Tom Cruise and Stephen King. Both praised the film effusively. King tweeted, "I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it."

The Flash releases on June 16.

