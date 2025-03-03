Kourtney Kardashian is taking things in her own hands as rumours circulate about her 15-year-old son Mason. Several reports suggest that Mason is a father and has a baby with his girlfriend.

Taking into account the damage it could cause to her son’s reputation, Kourtney took to her Instagram and posted a lengthy statement.

Kourtney Kardashian addresses rumours of her son having a baby

Addressing the speculation, she wrote, "I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not."

Kourney added that “Mason does not have a child."

She continued, "These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone."

Mason keeps a low profile and is rarely seen with his mother or Kardashian sisters. He doesn’t even appear on his famous family's reality TV series The Kardashians. After staying away from the limelight, Mason launched his first official Instagram page in 2024 and shared rare photos of himself on the photo-sharing platform. In one of his first posts, he posted a photo of himself posing outdoors on a balcony with his head down while wearing a cap over his face.

This past January, Mason's father, Scott Disick, opened up about his son's dating life and shared some advice he gave his eldest child as he appeared on the first episode of Khloé's podcast Khloé in Wonder Land.

Kourtney co-parents Mason with ex Scott Disick. She is also mother to daughter Penelope and son Reign. She recently became a mom again with current partner Travis Barker.