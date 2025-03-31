Kisko Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is here! Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is back with the sequel of his much-loved 2015 movie of the same name.

Directed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, the first movie revolves around Sharma's character of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan Punj, who juggles between his three wives plus one girlfriend.

On the occasion of Eid on Monday (March 31), comedian Kapil Sharma shared the first poster of his upcoming movie. Unveiling the first poster, Kapil wrote in the caption, “Eid Mubarak #KKPK2."

The first look reveled that Sharma is set to get stuck in a marriage scene again. In the poster released, Sharma seems confused as he's decked up as the groom, posing next to his bride, whose face has been hidden.

The second part will be directed by Anukalp Goswami, who is known for directing the popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show and co-wrote the first part of the movie.

Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas-Mustan will be producing the movie.

No release date and plot details have been made public yet.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Director Duo Abbas-Mustan, the first movie marked the acting debut of comedian Kapil Sharma. Apart from Sharma, the cast members include Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

The movie revolves around Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan's life, who accidentally marries three women – Juhi, Simran and Anjali. How he manages his life between three women makes the story.

Made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore, the movie emerged as a hit, earning Rs 76.21 crore (Rs 760 million) at the worldwide box office.