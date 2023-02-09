King Charles wants Prince Harry 'back in the family', says source

After all of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell revelations and constant hits against their Royal Family, King Charles still wants his youngest son ''back in the family'' and also wants his presence at his coronation ceremony, which is set to take place this year on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.



After all the rumours going around, a source has revealed to People that the King wants Harry to attend his coronation ceremony.

"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," the source says.

The source added further, "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the king's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.''



In his autobiography 'Spare,' Harry revealed many shocking things about his royal life. Harry, who stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 along with his wife Meghan, has garnered a lot of attention for his autobiography and the shocking revelations he has made about his life and the things that happened to him behind the high walls of the castle.