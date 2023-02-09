Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers on her marriage, shocking claims and more

Even Armie Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, was not aware of the actor's sexual desires. Elizabeth recently revealed that she learned about his sexual allegations and other shocking details about the actor at the same time the general public.



In a recent interview with Elle, Elizabeth discussed many topics, including her relationship with the disgraced actor, and revealed that she learned about the Hammers' fetishes at the same time the public did.

In the interview, Chambers said that "I was learning things as the public was," the actress said before adding, "I was like, ‘There are no words.' What the f–k?"



In the interview, Chamber also shared some details about her personal life, her wedding, and how everything turned worse and their relationship fell apart.



Everything "worsened" in the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, according to the TV host, when they decided to quarantine at Armie's father and stepmother's home in the Cayman Islands.



During the interview, she recalled that "his (Hammers') behaviour was less caged animal and more irritating."



''Their relationship was deteriorating as they spent less time together, and at a dinner party, they didn't even talk [to each other]."



However, everything came to an end when her ex-husband decided to leave the family and return to

California. Elizabeth has shared that she was left devastated after her husband decided to leave the family and return to California.



"Marriage is always going to be difficult, and, as with any relationship, you go through a process," Chambers added.

''Especially if you throw success and fame into the mix, it just becomes more magnified."



Chambers said that ''the dissolution of my family was her biggest fear. You can give you can love you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions."



Further, she shared that in their own marriage, "boundaries" were a key partner in their relationship.



"Over time, your partner is learning things about themselves," she noted. "They're growing, you're growing; you hope you're both growing."