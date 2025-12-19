/Kim Woo Bin-Shin Min Ah wedding: South Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo to host the ceremony? Here's what we know

Renowned South Korean actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah will be finally saying their I do's's after years of dating, and fans are eagerly waiting for the happy news. With all details of the wedding kept hush-hush, a new detail has emerged: actor and close friend of Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, will be hosting the wedding ceremony. Let's delve in to know more details.

Details of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's wedding ceremony

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, a source from Lee Kwang Soo's agency, KingKong by Starship, has confirmed to OSEN, stating, “Lee Kwang Soo will host the wedding ceremony of actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah.”

However, another source from AM Entertainment clarified to OSEN and stated, "Regarding the wedding of actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah, only the date and venue have been confirmed. The master of ceremonies, officiant and performers have not been finalised.

Reportedly, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah will hold their wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on December 20. The couple began dating in 2015 and kept their relationship private and low-profile for 10 years. Their strong bond was showcased when Shin Min Ah cared for Kim Woo Bin and supported him during his difficult time when he was battling nasopharyngeal cancer.

All about Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah is a popular South Korean actress and model. She gained recognition after starring in dramas including A Love to Kill, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, Tomorrow With You, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues, among others.

Kim Woo Bin is a South Korean actor and model. He began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama White Christmas. He gained prominence in the show A Gentleman's Dignity. He has been part of other shows, including The Heirs, School 2013, To the Beautiful You, Vampire Idol, Black Knight, and Genie, Make a Wish, among others.