/Kim Soo Hyun to testify in defamation trial of YouTuber Kim Se Ui: Report

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, known for dramas such as Queen of Tears and My Love from the Star, is set to testify in a court case involving YouTuber Kim Se-ui. The actor has been summoned as a witness in the trial of the Garosero Research Institute chief, who faces charges over allegations that he spread false information about Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun to testify against Kim Se Ui

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, known for dramas such as Queen of Tears and My Love from the Star, is set to testify in a court case involving YouTuber Kim Se Ui. The actor has been summoned as a witness in the trial of the Garosero Research Institute chief, who faces charges over allegations that he spread false information about Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The hearing is scheduled for November 11 at the Seoul Central District Court.

According to reports from South Korea, the actor is expected to appear at 2 pm for the witness examination. The proceedings are likely to be held behind closed doors because the case includes charges under the country's law concerning sexual violence offences

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Why is Kim Soo Hyun expected to testify?

The case centres on allegations made by Kim Se Ui, who operates the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, also known as HoverLab. He was indicted in June over claims that he circulated false information about Kim Soo Hyun through online broadcasts and press conferences.

Among the claims attributed to the YouTuber was that Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron for several years, beginning when she was 15. He also allegedly claimed that pressure from the actor's side over repayment of money owed to his former agency contributed to the actress's death. Kim Se Ui is additionally accused of distributing an AI-manipulated audio recording attributed to the late actress, circulating private photographs of Kim Soo-hyun without permission and threatening to disclose personal material concerning the actor.

Kim Sae Ron, who began her career as a child actor, was found dead at her home in February 2025, aged 24.

Kim Soo Hyun's ongoing legal dispute

The upcoming testimony comes amid a wider legal battle between Kim Soo Hyun and the YouTuber. In September, the actor sought a court order to have 45 videos about him removed from the Garosero Research Institute channel and to prevent further uploads.

At a hearing on November 4, the Seoul Central District Court asked the actor's legal team to narrow the scope of its request. The court questioned whether it could determine that the videos contained false claims while the criminal proceedings against Kim Se Ui were still ongoing.