/Kim Soo Hyun to resume activities in South Korea after over a year

Kim Soo Hyun, best known for his roles in My Love from the Star, Queen of Tears and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, among others, will reportedly be making his comeback at an event in South Korea, after more than a year away. It will mark his first official public appearance in the country since the controversy surrounding his relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun is all geared up to make his comeback in South Korea!

After spending more than a year largely away from South Korea's public entertainment scene, Kim Soo-hyun is set to return to a domestic official event, as per a Maeil Business report. The actor has been confirmed as a presenter at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards, which will take place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on September 19. The announcement was made by the awards' organising committee on August 28.

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The appearance will mark an important moment for the Queen of Tears star, who has kept a relatively low profile in South Korea following controversy surrounding his relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Soo Hyun's recent comeback in Indonesia

However, prior to the South Korean event, Kim Soo Hyun had already taken his first step back into the public eye. The actor had appeared at Mahakarya RCTI 37, a special live programme celebrating the 37th anniversary of Indonesian broadcaster RCTI, in Jakarta on August 23.

During the Indonesian broadcast, Kim greeted the audience before performing Dreaming, the song from the 2011 K-drama Dream High, in which he played Song Sam-dong. The moment became particularly emotional when Kim appeared visibly moved by the reception from Indonesian fans. His agency later shared images of the actor surrounded by flowers and gifts from supporters.

What happened in the controversy?

The controversy began after YouTube channel Hover Lab, operated by Kim Se Ui, raised allegations in March 2025 concerning Kim Soo Hyun's relationship with Kim Sae Ron. Kim later acknowledged that he had dated the actress but rejected claims that their relationship began when she was a minor. He also filed defamation complaints against Kim Se Ui and members of Kim Sae Ron's family.

The issue significantly affected Kim Soo Hyun's activities, with the actor largely stepping away from the domestic spotlight while the allegations continued to generate public debate. A significant development came when police dropped an underage-dating charge raised against Kim, citing a lack of evidence.