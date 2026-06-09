/Kim Soo-hyun cleared of all charges; prepares for first project post Kim Sae-ron controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is getting back to his professional career. The actor who had lost out on several projects in 2025 due to being falsely accused of dating Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor, is reportedly going to shoot an advertisement on July 14.

According to Korean media reports, the advertisement is for the Philippine outdoor fashion brand EIDER Philippines. The advertisement shoot will be his first official work engagement in South Korea in nearly a year, following the controversy linked to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Soo-hyun has been selected as a model for EIDER Philippines and is expected to participate in filming next month. Neither the actor nor his agency, Gold Medalist, have publicly confirmed his schedule.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron controversy

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor had to completely withdraw himself from public activities after allegations emerged that he had been involved with the late actress Kim Sae -ron while she was a minor. The claims surfaced following the actress's death in February 2025, when a YouTuber allegedly leaked chats of the actress with a friend, which indicated that she was a minor when she started dating Kim Soo-hyun. The controversy got more traction on social media with many fans demanding that brands discontinue their association with Kim Soo-hyun.

Kim Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist consistently denied the allegations. They maintained that the actor and Kim Sae-ron had briefly dated several years ago, but only after she had reached adulthood. The agency also challenged the authenticity of photographs, messages and other materials circulated online as purported evidence.

Kim Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist filed criminal complaints and civil lawsuits against Sea ron’s family members, other individuals and organisations they accused of spreading false information and defaming the actor. The lawsuits reportedly sought damages worth billions of won.

Kim Soo-hyun’s name cleared

Earlier this month, the South Korean police stated that certain digital evidence submitted against the actor were manipulated or fabricated. The investigators cleared the actor’s name from all allegations while investigations into those allegedly responsible for distributing the materials are reportedly still ongoing.

The controversy had completely derailed Kim Soo-hyun’s career. Several endorsement contracts were suspended, public appearances were cancelled, and Disney+ delayed the release of his highly anticipated series Knock-Off, despite much of the production already having been completed.

Now, with his name being cleared of all allegations, Kim Soo-hyun is hoping to get back to work. While his team has not confirmed the news, but the July 14 commercial shoot would represent Kim Soo-hyun's first known professional schedule in South Korea since the controversy erupted.