South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun’s emotional appearance during the recent press conference seems to have changed the tide for him. Soo Hyun held his first press conference earlier this week to address the rumours around his relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron. While speaking to the media, Soo Hyun broke down and seemed inconsolable throughout, His emotional plea to clear his name from the dating scandal has helped the actor in regaining some of his followers back on Instagram.

Increase in followers on Instagram

According to a report in Koreaboo, Hyun Instagra, saw a sudden surge in his followers. Ever since the controversy around his relationship with Kim Sae Ron broke out, the actor has lost more than 1 million folllowers as he has been accused of dating Sae Ron when she was a minor.

However, after the press conference, the actor’s Instagram followers started increasing again. For the first time in over 20 days, Hyun gained more followers than he lost. He has over 20 million followers on Instagram at the moment.

Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference

During the press conference, Kim addressed allegations that he dated Sae Ron when she was a minor. While the actor admitted he had dated her but denied being with her when she was a minor. He said, “I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. We dated five years ago for about a year, long before Queen of Tears aired."

He explained why he denied dating Sae Ron earlier, saying, “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew." Kim also denied accusations that his agency pressured Sae Ron over her debts, saying, “Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were simply an ordinary couple who broke up over time."

