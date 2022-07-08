Kim Kardashian's daughter holds placard telling paps to 'stop' taking her pictures

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West has a message for the paparazzi! Since she had enough of photographers taking photos of her at Paris Fashion Week, she decided to write "Stop" on a placard and hold it high every time she spots someone taking their cameras out to take her snaps. The 9-year-old has been tagging along with her mom to fashion shows in Paris all week. And, she recently attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show with her makeup mogul mom.

Sharing a series of photos and a video on Instagram on Thursday, Kim penned a long note for her daughter, who loves to accompany her to work. At the end of the carousel, a video of North holding up a placard has caught everyone's attention.

Explaining the reason why North brought the placard to the show, Kim wrote, "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

The mom of four further added that she is blessed to have North by her side during her work trips. "As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," she said.

In the same post, Kardashian also wrote that she is so proud of her sweet friend Olivier Rousteing who had designed the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/23 collection. "I couldn't be more proud!" she said.

At the fashion show, North and Kim were seen twinning in black and grey pinstriped outfits. While North wore a vest and skirt combo, her mom opted for a maxi dress. The mother-daughter duo also wore the same black oval sunglasses to round out their looks.

On Wednesday, North witnessed her mom making her modelling debut at Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation. North served her signature grunge style in a tattered Balenciaga Speed Hunters sweatshirt and tattered denim jeans. She opted for Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs for the special night.

