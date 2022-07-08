Ranveer Singh introduces himself as Deepika Padukone's husband in viral video. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. Not only they are adored by their legions of fans, but their mutual love and respect also come out easily in interviews, public appearances, and even on social media. Many believe they together are just perfect, despite the differences in their disposition. For instance, Ranveer Singh is perpetually full of energy and verve, and Deepika is more sedate and quiet. In a way, they complete each other. They married in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in the dreamy location of Lake Como, Italy. They had been dating for about six years.

In a new video that is going viral online, Ranveer and Deepika are sitting beside each other. The video has Ranveer saying, practically shouting into the microphone, "I am of course a man who needs no introduction" to applause and hoots.

He then puts a twist into this preceding statement and says, "I am Deepika Padukone’s husband" to even louder cheers.

"I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone's husband"- Ranveer Singh

Fans are, of course, going gaga over Ranveer's words. One tweeted, "Very rare to find this kind of husband....he gives immense respect and feels proud of his wife...n also to be called by wife's name when he himself is I believe more talented actor n also successful."

It is indeed rare to find such a husband in the patriarchal society we live in.

One other tweeted, "Ranveer Singh is a real Star! Love his spirit on and off the screen!"

One wrote, "Out of the world yaar this man...the respect he gives her in public."

Ranveer was last seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. His next projects include 'Cirkus' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Deepika on the other hand was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan'. She will next feature in 'Pathaan' and 'Project K'. She will also cameo in 'Cirkus'.