'Thor Love and Thunder' expected to have a MIGHTY $300 mn worldwide opening

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman MCU film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' may have received a mixed response among critics, but audiences around the world clearly love it. And the movie's global box office predictions prove it. It is expected to gross $300 million over its opening weekend. There were high expectations with the movie as Thor may just be the most popular superhero in MCU right now after the departure of Tony Stark and Chris Evans. 'Love and Thunder' director Taika Waititi proved his mettle with 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' and thus fans were hankering to see his take on the God of Thunder again.

The film pits Thor and the new Mighty Thor (Portman's Jane Foster wields Mjolnir and assumes the identity) against Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, who has reasons to hate gods and vowed to kill every single deity in the entire universe after they refused to come to his family's rescue. The Oscar-winner makes good use of the character to craft a frightening, Nazgul-like force of nature and a worthy adversary to two Thors.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper appear in cameos in the beginning of the movie.

Wion's review of the film read, "..the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries. Despite Waititi being given more control this time (I assume), this feels crafted in the traditionally Marvel mould -- designed as per the good old formula that Kevin Feige et al has perfected over the last one and a half-decade. In other words, the film watches like your typical MCU movie."

