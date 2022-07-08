Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose gives health update after postponing concert

Fans of Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose have nothing to worry about! The singer-songwriter is doing well and he will soon return to the stage to give a power-packed performance in front of his fans. He recently took to social media to share a health update as his concerned fans were wondering why the band cancelled their recent show in Glasgow citing illness.

As reports of the group pulling out of their scheduled performance at Glasgow Green started doing rounds, many netizens speculated that Rose might not be doing so well behind the doors. And, many asked questions about his health through social networking sites.

To respond to the speculations and concerned texts, Rose wrote, "I'd like to thank everyone for their well wishes! It's greatly appreciated! We apologize for the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow. I've been following Dr.'s orders, getting rest, working with a vocal coach and sorting out our sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone's concern!"

Further, he wrote, "At the end of the day, it's about giving you the fans the best of ourselves and the best time we can give you and that's all I, the band and crew are focused on. See you in Munich! (sic)"

The singer also confirmed that Guns N’ Roses’ next concert in Munich will go ahead as planned. And, the Glasgow Green concert will be rescheduled soon.

Last Saturday, Rose had revealed during the band’s gig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London that he’d been suffering from vocal issues.

Guns N’ Roses will continue their 2022 European tour in Munich tomorrow and Milan on Sunday.