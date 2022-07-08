Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with his 'Stranger Things' co-star Joseph Quinn

Singer Doja Cat has a crush on 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn and her recent DMs to actor Noah Schnapp reveal the same. A clip of the 'Woman' singer's DMs to Schnapp has gone viral. In the texts, she is seen asking the 17-year-old actor to tell his co-star to “hmu” (hit me up).

Joseph Quinn has won millions of hearts as Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson in Netflix’s 'Stranger Things' and his ardent fans often praise him for his good looks and fantastic acting skills. And, it seems that the 29-year-old actor has left Doja Cat impressed too.

Schnapp, who plays the role of Will Byers in the science fiction horror drama series, recently took to social media and shared screenshots of the 26-year-old singer asking him for Quinn's relationship status. In response, Schnapp asked the lovestruck singer to slide into Quinn’s Instagram messages.

The screengrabs show Doja asking, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a gf?” To which, Schnapp replied, “LMAOO slide into his dms.”

Further, Doja wrote, “Idk his ig or Twitter he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.” Reacting to the singer's curiosity, Schnapp proceeded to share Quinn’s Instagram page in the texts. “Right here ma’am,” he wrote.

NO WAY NOAH SCHNAPP IS SETTING UP DOJA CAT WITH JOSEPH QUINN IM LOSING IT pic.twitter.com/WSjBFuAcMa — juli ❥ | st spoilers (@munsons86) July 7, 2022

Netizens have been sharing hilarious memes on micro-blogging sites for Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn. And, the two are trending across social media sites. Many are wondering whether love will blossom between the two or not. Well, that's something only time and the two stars can tell.

Doja's music videos are equipped with catchy lyrics, outlandish outfits, and memorable viral moments. Her latest song 'Vegas' was released as the lead single from the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.