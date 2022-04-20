'KGF Chapter 2' Box Office: Yash's film is unstoppable, to cross RRR soon?

After a striking start at the box office, Yash’s latest film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is unstoppable! The film hit the screens on April 14 and has been making noise all around the country and in global box office collections.

Within six days of its theatrical release, KGF 2is receiving rave reviews and numbers show how much the audience is appreciating the film.

In addition to Yash, KGF 2 stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj. The film is helmed by Prashant Neel. 'KGF: Chapter 2' inches towards Rs 200 crores at box office; breaks record of 'Baahubali'

As per early trends on box office collections, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version has managed to collect 19-21 crores on day 6 of its release. The total box office collections now stand at Rs 38.56-240.56 crores. If the film continues growing at this speed, it’s speculated that KGF 2 will surpass RRR’s lifetime collections.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is expected to earn 270 crores this week and might cross ‘Dangal’ lifetime collection. Dangal had Aamir Khan in the leading role.

