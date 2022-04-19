R Madhavan responds to Priyanka Chopra wishing son Vedaant for winning gold for India

It’s a proud moment for India as actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan won a gold in the men’s 800m freestyle at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Soon after the news came out, Madhavan’s colleagues from the entertainment industry and peers wished him and family for bringing this cheer for India.

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan congratulated the actor, wife Sarita and Vedaant.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita.” Replying to her, R Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited. Gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best.”

Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/KI6VWy9pvi — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 18, 2022 ×

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations @actormaddy, Sarita and Vedaant.”

Shilpa Shetty tweeted, “Winning for the Tricolour with flying colours. Take a bow, @ActorMadhavan @msaru1! Job well done.”