'KGF: Chapter 2' inches towards Rs 200 crores at box office; breaks record of 'Baahubali'

'KGF: Chapter 2' continues its dominance over the box office this past week. The Kannada film's Hindi dubbed version has been running to packed houses in northern India.

After emerging as the highest Day 2 grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 228 crore gross in the Hindi belt on its fourth day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club beating `Baahubali` in the process.

"R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER 200 CR CLUB...#KGFChapter2: Will cross 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5] #Baahubali2: Day 6 #KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi." he tweeted.

Released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and stars actor Yash in the lead role. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

(With agency inputs)