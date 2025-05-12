Kevin Spacey will soon return to the big screen post a barrage of sexual assault charges with conspiracy action-thriller The Awakening. The film will mark his return to films as he bids to rebuild his career after being acquitted of sexual offence crimes.

Meanwhile, The Awakening is directed by Matt Routledge. It stars Peter Stormare, Alice Eve, Steve Berkoff, Julian Glover, Matt Hookings, Eddie Hall and introduces Justin Tinto.

The Awakening follows Jason (Tinto) and Rebecca (Eve) as they uncover a conspiracy to control the world. Their investigation leads them into a maze of secrets, making their quest to expose the truth in a thrilling race against time.

The film is being produced by Camelot Films who also financed the movie alongside Tinto.

The film is currently in post-production with screenplay co-written by Tinto, Routledge and Matt Hookings.

Hookings also produces alongside Tim Kent, while executive producers are Tinto, Sally Woodward, Adrian Goodisman, and Patatian.

“We are all extremely excited about Cloud9 Studios set to bring this exciting film to market,” said producer Kent. “Filming our conspiracy thriller at the iconic Pinewood Studios added a unique layer of intrigue to the project. The studio’s rich history of filmmaking, combined with our gripping narrative, has resulted in a film that we believe will resonate with audiences seeking thought-provoking and thrilling entertainment.”

Kevin Spacey was acquitted of all nine sexual offense charges in a U.K. criminal trial in 2023.