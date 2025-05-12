Actress Amber Heard announced the arrival of twins in an Instagram post shared on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The actress revealed that she has welcomed daughter Agnes and son Ocean and was ‘elated beyond words’ to celebrate the ‘completion’ of her family.

Advertisment

Heard, 39, welcomed her first daughter, Oonagh, in 2021.

Amber Heard announces the birth of twins

Heard shared a photo of three pairs of feet- two of the twins and one presumably hers- and captioned the image as, “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

Advertisment

The actor said she had chosen motherhood "responsibly and thoughtfully" and "couldn't possibly burst with more joy".

Joke on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in The Fall Guy causes social media stir

"To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you," she added.

Advertisment

Back in 2021, when she had announced the birth of her first daughter, she had spoken about her desire to be "normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib".

Amber Heard's limited presence in Aquaman 2 trailer raises eyebrows: Fans ask 'where's Mera?'

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Heard is best known for her films The Rum Diary, Drive Angry, Zombieland and Aquaman.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case

She was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. The former couple went through a very bitter and publicized court case where they accused each other of domestic abuse and engaged in two lengthy and high-profile defamation cases.

In the Depp v. News Group Newspapers (NGN) trial in 2020, Depp lost his UK libel case against the Sun newpaper. The publication had called him a "wife-beater".

In the US, the widely publicised Depp v. Heard trial leaned towards Depp and Heard was found liable for defaming her former husband.

For six weeks in 2022, a court in the US state of Virginia heard details of the couple's volatile relationship. Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post that alleged she was a domestic abuse victim, although it did not mention him by name. Heard counter-sued.

Emily Hampshire apologises for controversial Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Halloween costume

Jurors awarded Depp $15m in compensatory and punitive damages, while Heard won one of three counter-claims against Depp and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

Cannes 2025: Tom Cruise returns with 'Mission Impossible' finale