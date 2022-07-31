Kenan Thompson feels 'Saturday Nigh Live' ending with it's 50th season, 'might not be a bad idea'

Comedian Kenan Thompson is reacting to a long debate about 'Saturday Night Live' ending after its 50th season. This all started after producer Lorne Michaels said last year that he's committed to the iconic series until its 50th season. Lorne's question started a huge debate about whether it's a signal of a series ending.



Now, months after Kenan, who is also one of the oldest cast members of the series, has reacted by saying that it 'might not be a bad idea'.



During his recent appearance on Hell Of A Week, the 44-year-old star was asked by the host Charlamagne tha God about the rumour to which he jokingly reacted and said, ''Well ll I need to start planning.''

He further added, “There could be a lot of validity to that rumour because 50 is a good number to stop at.''



''That’s an incredible package. He will be, probably, close to 80 years old at that point, and you know, he’s the one who’s had his touch on the whole thing,” Kenan said.

He also talked about the future of SNL without producer Michaels, "So, if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it's a good opportunity for NBC to save money, as well, you know what I'm saying? So they might slash the budget and then at that point, you can't really do the same kind of show."



Kenan joined the show in 2003 and the fourthcoming 48th season, which is expected to premiere this September, will be his 20th season.