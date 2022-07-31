Colin Farrell is very excited to reprise the role of a Penguin in 'The Batman' sequel

Actor Colin Farrell has always impressed us with his villainous character of Oswald Cobblepot well known as Penguin. Now, looks like the actor is all ready to reprise his fan-loved character.



While there is no update on the possible 'The Batman' sequel, Colin is very much excited to get back into the shoes of the character.

Colin recently stepped out for the premiere of Thirteen Lives in Los Angeles and on the red carpet, the 46-year-old was asked by Entertainment Tonight about whether he's returning for a Batman sequel or not.



Reacting to this, he said, "Oh my god, you kidding me?!"



"It's so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I've been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean ... it was a joy," he added.



Farrell reprised the role in Robert Pattison's film which was released in March, this year. The sequel was announced this year.



"Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous," Farrell said.



However, there is no confirmation about him joing the second movie. But, Farrell will reprise the role of Penguin in the fourthcoming series.



Talking about it, 'The Lobster' actor said, "(Matt) He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over 'The Penguin' series as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting."



Matt Reeves film starred Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwomen, Paul Dano, among others.