Big OTT movies & shows coming out in August 2022: House of Dragon, Darlings, She-Hulk & more!

Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:32 AM(IST)

August is the month for all moviegoers. Not just cinema, but we are getting back-to-back big OTT releases that we all have been waiting for years, yes years. For 'GOT', Marvel or Bollywood fans, this month holds a bunch of special releases for everyone.

I Am Groot

Disney+ Marvel animated series 'I Am Groot' will release on August 12. The series will show Marvel's most cutest and loved character Baby Groot. The character was first introduced in James Gunn's 2014 film 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

The show will premiere on Disney + Hotstar.

(Photograph:Others)