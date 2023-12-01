Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock ordered to pay $2.6 million to singer

In a recent legal victory, Kelly Clarkson secured a ruling against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, entitling her to over $2.6 million in commissions he received as her manager for procuring business deals, deemed a breach of California’s Talent Agencies Act (TAA).

The Nov. 21 decision by California’s labour commissioner, Lilia Garcia-Brower, outlined that Blackstock orchestrated various deals for Clarkson, notably securing her role as a judge on The Voice, a responsibility that should have been undertaken by her licensed talent agents at Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

The ruling established Blackstock's violation of the TAA, which prohibits anyone without a talent agent's license from securing work for artists. Blackstock has been mandated to reimburse commissions from four specific deals: $1,983,155.70 for The Voice role, $208,125 for promoting Norweigan Cruise Lines, $450,000 for a Wayfair agreement, and $93.30 for hosting the Billboard Music Awards across 2018-2020.

Crucially, the commissioner dismissed Clarkson's claim for additional commission repayment from Blackstock's involvement in procuring The Kelly Clarkson Show. The ruling clarified that his collaboration in that deal, done with CAA's direction, did not contravene the law as it aligned with TAA stipulations, involving strategising within the agency's framework.

Clarkson and Blackstock's marriage of seven years ended in a divorce filing by the singer in June 2020. The final settlement, reached two years later, saw Clarkson agreeing to provide Blackstock with monthly child support of $45,601 for their two children and a one-time payment exceeding $1.3 million.