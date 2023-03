KCON 2023 Thailand successfully ended on March 20, after a long four-year COVID-19 hiatus. The annual and cultural convention was held in Bangkok, Thailand at the 'Impact Arena,' for the first time since the spread of the deadly virus for a two-day schedule. Bangkok was KCON's first destination or venue for the event in Southeast Asia. The dates, venue and schedule for the upcoming event in Los Angeles, United States and Tokyo, Japan have also been announced, which are expected to be held in August this year. Here's everything you need to know about the two amazing glittery nights of KCON Thailand 2023:

KCON 2023 Performances:

The two-day festival 'KCON 2023 Thailand,' had audiences from Bangkok, Japan, China and Singapore with participatory content that linked the signature "POPPIA" and artists.

The event was warmed up with a Bangkok-specialised stage configuration and a stage upgrade. Performers, collaborations and sets by ATEEZ, BamBam, (G)I-DLE, iKON, ITZY, Kep1er, and Youngjae (GOT7) were prepared (G)I-DLE, iKON, ITZY, Kep1er, and Youngjae (GOT7) were presented.

On the first day of the cultural event KCON, (G)I-DLE performed the girl version of the signature song "POPPIA."

Following this performance, MCs BamBam and Minnie well-linked to the country also appeared and announced the beginning of the event.

BamBam and Youngjau performed GOT7's "Harry Carry" with junior artist TNX.

"Meet & Greet"

P1 Harmony, JO1, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, iKON, Kepler, Youngjae, BamBam, and ITZY performers interacted with their fans through games and talks, giving them an opportunity to know their favourites more.

Knowing the aggressive tendencies of 'Thai K-pop fans,' KCON 2023 had its content optimised. The 'Impact International Exhibition Hall,' where the event was held, was divided into four sections, "KCON Stage," "KCON Square," "We Are K-Pop," and "K Collection," each with its own set of experiential and interacting contents.

Due to such a long break, local reactions heightened. This year, almost 5.13 million people online and offline attended the KCPON and enjoyed trademark conventions.

Upcoming KCON 2023 in Japan & United States:

Dates for the upcoming "KCON 2023" in Tokyo, Japan, in May and Los Angeles, California, USA, in August have been announced. '

In Japan, as per Billboard, the event is supposed to be held between May 18-20 at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, where some J-pop stars are expected to perform.