Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a strong marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground.



According to the news agency, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday told the reporters during a virtual chat about her book `The Gift of Forgiveness` that "I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship".

However, Schwarzenegger is well aware that she does not have it all figured out yet. She revealed: "My mom, [Maria Shriver], also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on. So I'll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it.

"Katherine then elaborated on the rule: "I'm not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I just, I can't do it. I`m not the kind of person [who] is able to do it. I don`t like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry."

Schwarzenegger revealed the fact that the couple has a special way of maintaining their connection. She said, "We both communicate a lot. It`s super important to us. We also just, like, always check-in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we`re doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you`re a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one."



Currently, the pair is isolating together at home in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "I'm healthy. I`m safe, thank God, and we are quarantined in our home in Los Angeles and just, you know, trying to keep routine and structure and pivoting a lot in quarantine."