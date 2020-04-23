Val Kilmer says he 'couldn't wait to kiss' Angelina Jolie and buy her a private jet in new memoir

Val Kilmer, 90's Hollywood star, has admitted that he was smitten by Angelina Jolie much before they were cast in 2004 film 'Alexander' together.



The 60-year old actor has opened up about his life and battle with throat cancer in a new memoir titled 'I'm Your Huckleberry'- the book was released on Tuesday.



The memoir has details about his relationships with Darryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, Cher and Jolie among others.

“When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more,” Kilmer wrote in the book.



“More gorgeous,” he continued. “More wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.”





According US Weekly, where the excerpts of the memoir have been published, Kilmer met Jolie shortly before director Oliver Stone cast them as as King Philip II and Queen Olympia in 'Alexander'.



The actor recalled the two met on a New York street ffor the first time. “We developed a friendship,” he explained. “I was around when Angie’s mom (Marcheline Bertrand) was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie’s. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite."



The actor revealed that how he had humorously told Stone that he would do 'Alexander' only if the King and Queen could have "flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other.” Stone apparently took his word seriously and indeed included the portions in the film.



Kilmer revealed that he was eager to rehearse with Jolie. The actress was newly single at that time having only recently separated from her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton.



“I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the trail,” he wrote.

“She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”



Kilmer though didn't get to live his dream as Jolie ended up falling in love with Brad Pitt while they were filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith.' The couple dated over a decade before tying the knot in 2014. They are parents to six children but they separated in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2019.