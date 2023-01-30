Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' delayed, now to release on this date

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film 'Shehzada' will arrive in theatres a little late. The film was set to hit the theatres on February 10 during Valentine's Day week



The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, among others, will now release on February 17.



The update was released on Monday by Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh. ''#BreakingNews… #Shehzada shifts to a new date… will now arrive on February 17, 2023, one week later..."This Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer is directed by Rohit Dhawan," the tweet reads.

The makers have decided to postpone the release "out of respect for Pathaan." Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film has taken the box office by storm and is currently earning big numbers at the worldwide box office.



"Shehzada, get a new release date! Out of respect for 'Pathaan,' this Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the family entertainer will now release on February 17, 2023,'' the film's makers have said in a press note.