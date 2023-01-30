Sharon Stone terms most of her co-stars as misogynists except these two actors

Sharon Stone has termed many of her Hollywood co-stars as 'misogynists'. Stone recently opened up about her experience of working in films during an interview with Variety where she talked about the misogyny she had faced in the film industry in the early phase of her career.



"I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do. They’re so misogynistic," the actress said.



However, she immediately added that Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were among a few colleagues that treated her fairly. "Now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys," Stone confirmed.



Stone had worked with De Niro and Pesci on Martin Scorsese's film 'Casino' which was released in 1995. The film focused on each of the characters’ lives in Las Vegas in the ‘70s and ‘80s.



Stone added how misogynists affected her work and performance on film sets. "They just will not listen to me and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That’s not great acting. I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience."



The 64-year-old actress’ comments come on the heels of her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' with musician Sam Smith. Stone wore a stunning golden and black dress on SNL stage and modelled on stage while Smith sang his track 'Gloria' in the background.