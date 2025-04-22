Ekta Kapoor is yet to announce the new face of her hit fantasy show Naagin 7, but looks like Bollywood has found one of its own shape shifting snake. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are collaborating for a film called Naagzilla. Aaryan will be joining the estmeeded company of the likes Sridevi, Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, and more and plays a shape-shifting snake in the film.

This is Aaryan and Johar’s second project that has been announced recently.

Karan Johar-Kartik Aaryan collaborate

The actor-director duo had a very public fallout a few years back when Aaryan had walked out of Dostana 2. The film never materialized but Kaartik Aaryan and Karan Johar buried the hatchet and earlier this year announced a new project together titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Naagzilla will be their second project together. Starring Kartik in the lead as Ichchadhari Naag Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, Naagzilla is being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who directed the Fukrey franchise. A motion poster was shared earlier on Tuesday where Kartik is seen flaunting his bulked-up back, which slowly turns into snake skin.

Kyun, taiyaar ho #NaagZilla ke liye?🐍



NaagZilla – Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand – in Sssssinemas 14th Aug 2026. pic.twitter.com/fdC5h19ImY — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 22, 2025

Sharing the poster the actor wrote, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar # .... Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, aapke nazdeeki. . .”

Fans react

Barring a few trolls who slammed the CGI used in the teaser, a majority of fans expressed their excitement over Aaryan’s new avatar. One user gushed, “Naag is 631 years old and still looking like a whole meal? Immortality really did him right!”

One fan cheekily remarked, “Ye pehla ichhadhaari naag hoga jo itna handsome hai,” while another declared, “2026 it's Kartik Aaryan's Year!!” Reactions poured in labeling the film as “Another Biggest blockbuster loading” and praising the actor’s dynamic range: “That's the reason everyone calls you the most versatile actor in today's generation.” "Mr. All rounder in action".The teaser left a lasting impact, with fans saying, “Another teaser, another reminder why you're everyone's favorite.” The verdict? Loud and clear: “Hit hain boss superstar #KartikAaryan the blockbuster king of Bollywood.”

Kartik’s Naagzilla will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2 on August 14, 2026.

