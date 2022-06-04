Kartik Aaryan tests positive for covid-19, again!

Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for covid-19, again. The actor was set to perform at the IIFA 2022 night in Abu Dhabi, but now unfortunately he will have to skip the ceremony.

Aaryan shared his diagnosis on his Instagram account. This is the second time that Kartik has tested positive for the virus. He captioned the post as, “Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya (Everything was going well, so how Covid could bear stay away).”

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' enters the Rs 100 crore club, earns over Rs 120 crores

As per the reports he was set to perform on the title track of his blockbuster movie on the 22nd edition of IIFA.

Soon after he shared the news, fans and his friends from the industry wished him good health. One user wrote, “Omg take care Superstar!'', Another wrote, ''Get well soooooonnnnn and take careeee''.

Meanwhile, Kartik starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiya' has taken the box office by storm. The movie has earned over Rs 100 crores at the box office and continues to do good business across cinemas.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on (second) Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: Rs 109.92 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran adarsh had earlier tweeted on Saturday.

The film is a sequel to the 2007 film of the same name starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.