Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' enters the Rs 100 crore club, earns over Rs 120 crores 

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film can easily be called a summer blockbuster. The film has earned over Rs 100 crores at the box office and continues to do good business across cinemas.



Within 9 days of its release, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club.



"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on (second) Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: Rs 109.92 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran adarsh had earlier tweeted on Saturday.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ytw6aTUP35 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2022 ×

This weekend too the film did brisk business despite Tom Cruise's highly anticipated film 'Top Gun: Maverick' releasing pon Friday. Adarsh predicted that the film might just earn a total of Rs 175 crores and declared it a superhit. The film has earned so far Rs 122 crores at the domestic box office.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2... SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/psDysuA3TN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2022 ×

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' review: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu's latest is a mistake of giant proportion



Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to the 2007 released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The original film was directed by Priyadarshan. The sequel also features Tabu in a pivotal role.