Karisma Kapoor is all heart for Ranveer and Ranbir at RARKPK premiere, Kareena responds

Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is all set to hit theatres on July 28. Last night, an exclusive screening was organised in Mumbai for the filmmaker's industry friends and it saw the presence of Bollywood's who's who.

Karisma Kapoor, the adored Kapoor family actress, attended the ceremony to offer her support for Alia Bhatt, who plays the lead as Rani in the film. From the premiere, Karisma posted a beautiful selfie on Instagram with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The three were seen grinning with glee in the photo, offering a lovely sight for their admirers.

Karishma captioned the post saying, "My heartline and my bloodline Rocky and Ranbir." The message soon drew the audience's attention and admirers swamped the comment section with love and joy. Karisma's sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also joined in and commented, adding a star, rainbow and love emojis to show her love and admiration for the cute photo. Ranveer and some other celebs also commented on the photo.

Among the star-studded attendees were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the lead actors of the film, along with veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The guest list also included popular stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Ananya Panday, showcasing the immense support from the film fraternity.

The grand event was also graced by celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kim Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, and Gauri Khan, among others. Their presence at the special screening added to the buzz and excitement surrounding the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to usher in a new age of love, focusing on the enthralling narrative of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt). The film laments the story of two people from different cultural origins, Rocky being Punjabi and Rani being Bengali. As they begin their journey, the film's goal is to highlight the beauty of many cultures as well as the ability of love to cross boundaries.

With Karan Johar at the helm and an ensemble cast that includes seasoned performers like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has created a lot of hype among filmgoers.

The film, which is set to be released on July 28, is believed to be Karan Johar's triumphant return to the director's chair. As fans anxiously anticipate the film's premiere, Karisma Kapoor's lovely snapshot has added to the excitement around this bigger-than-life romantic drama.

