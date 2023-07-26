Tom and Jerry to get Asian spin, to chase each other in Singapore's landscape

Hooray for Tom and Jerry’s Asian fans as the iconic animation franchise will soon get a localised new version made with the Southeast Asian audiences in mind. The cat and mouse animation that is liked by people of all ages will now chase each other in the streets, buildings and cityscapes of Singapore. These will be produced locally in Asia in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

A pilot episode of Tom and Jerry Asia will launch in August 2023. The show will play on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go, Warner Bros. Discovery’s interim streaming platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong later this year. This will then roll out internationally.

“This series brings back the iconic music and classic animation style from the Hanna-Barbera 1950s era – but with a modern Singaporean twist. With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon. Working with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond,” said Christopher Ho, head of kids, Southeast Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The project is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Carlene Tan. Vivek Bolar serves as lead director.

