Golda trailer: Helen Mirren becomes Israeli stateswoman in this biopic

The first trailer for Golda is here. In the film, British acting legend Dame Helen Mirren assumes the role of Golda Meir, an Israeli politician and stateswoman who served as the fourth Prime Minister of Israel. The film, directed by Guy Nattiv and written by Nicholas Martin, chronicles the life and experiences of Meir, with a particular focus on her role during the Yom Kippur War. This conflict occurred in October 1973 and involved a fierce battle between Israel and a coalition of Arab states. The war was a culmination of longstanding tensions and unresolved issues between Israel and its neighboring Arab countries, namely Egypt and Syria, with additional support from other Arab nations.

You can see the trailer above.

Golda official synopsis

As per the YouTube description of the movie, the official synopsis of the movie reads, "Golda is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance. Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world."

Who was Golda Meir?

Born on May 3, 1898, and passing away on December 8, 1978, Meir was an influential stateswoman and politician in Israel. She was a key figure in the early history of the State of Israel and served as its Prime Minister from 1969 to 1974. She was known for her strong leadership, dedication to the Zionist cause, and her contributions to Israel's development as a nation. She is remembered by many as the Iron Lady of Israel.

Born in Kyiv, Ukraine (then part of Imperial Russia) immigrated with her family to the United States in 1906, settling in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was actively involved in Zionist activities from a young age, and her passion for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine led her to move to what was then British-controlled Palestine in 1921.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE