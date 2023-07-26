Finally! Made In Heaven season two to premiere on this date 

The wait is finally over. The second season of Prime Video's highly popular series Made In Heaven is finally releasing on the OTT platform. The makers shared the first poster of the series which includes the lead pair- Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur along with Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz and Shashank Arora.



The new season will premiere on Prime Video on August 10. Set in New Delhi, the show beautifully brings to life the magnificence of the Great Indian weddings in the city. With the new season, the International Emmy-nominated series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.



The first season ended on a cliffhanger. It premiered in 2019 and since then fans have been eager to watch the second season of the show.



As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season Two will beautifully reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.



There are new additions to the cast that include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.



“Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community.” said, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Show Creators.