Kareena shares frame-worthy snaps with Saif and her kids from New Year eve

Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the new year with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two kids, Taimur and Jeh. The Jaane Jaan actress is currently vacationing in Switzerland and has been continuously updating her fans with mesmerising photos from the picturesque land.

As the couple bid adieu to the year 2023, Kareena gave all her fans a sneak peek into their New Year's Eve. In the mirror selfie, Kareena is capturing her husband Saif, who is adjusting his tie, as they both get ready for the night.

The next picture is of the entire family getting ready in front of the mirror, their elder son Taimur is combing his hair, while Jeh is standing as his mother captures the photo. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Framed 31-12-2023.”



Kareena chose to wear traditional attire for the evening, and her maroon salwar suit was both elegant and regal. The velvet suit was adorned with golden embroidery. To complement her outfit, she opted for bold and dark makeup and styled her hair in a sleek manner. She accessorised with long earrings and a ring.

However, Saif chose to don a white suit with a black bow and the red rose as a brooch. She captioned the picture as, ''Are you ready? We are''