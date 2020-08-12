Kareena Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday with an adorable throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Sara Ali Khan on her birthday on Wednesday. Kareena shared an adorable throwback photo of little Sara with her father, actor Saif Ali Khan. Sara turned 25 on August 12.



In the picture put out by Kareena, Sara as a kid is seen sitting on Saif`s lap as she feeds her father snacks with her tiny hand. Dressed in a checkered red jacket with two pigtails, little Sara looks all things pretty with her dad who is seen sporting a black jacket with a white high neck.



Sending the birthday wishes with a `big hug` and the adorable picture, the `Jab We Met` actor wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95.Eat loads of pizza Big hug."

Sara rang in her 25th birthday with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in Goa and shared photos of her midnight celebration.



Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif on Wednesday afternoon announced that they were soon going to become parents again.



The couple has a three-year-old son Taimur. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.