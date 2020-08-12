Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child together

It's baby no 2 for Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan! The couple released a joint statement on Wednesday announcing that there's going to be a new member in the Khan household soon.



"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the statement read.



The actor couple has a three-year-old son Taimur. Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 after dating for nearly 5 years.

Saif has two children from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh- actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi.



Kareena has just wrapped up work on 'Lal Singh Chadha' which co-stars Aamir Khan. A remake of 'Forrest Gump' the film will hit theatres in 2021.



Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in a web series on an OTT platform.